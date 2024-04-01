Contrasting NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) and NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX)

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) and NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

NeoVolta has a beta of -1.24, suggesting that its share price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NOVONIX has a beta of 3.3, suggesting that its share price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NeoVolta and NOVONIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta -61.89% -31.11% -30.88% NOVONIX N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta $3.46 million 11.34 -$2.64 million ($0.06) -19.67 NOVONIX $8.06 million 33.97 -$46.25 million N/A N/A

NeoVolta has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NOVONIX.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.1% of NeoVolta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NOVONIX shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of NeoVolta shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of NOVONIX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NeoVolta and NOVONIX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 0 0 0 0 N/A NOVONIX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

NOVONIX beats NeoVolta on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

About NOVONIX

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment, performs consulting services, and carries out research and development in battery development. The company is involved in the investment and real estate borrowing activities; and offers battery technology, battery testing hardware equipment, and battery testing and development consulting services. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to NOVONIX Limited in July 2017. NOVONIX Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

