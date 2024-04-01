Contrasting Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) & Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) and Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Ecopetrol pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.7%. Chesapeake Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ecopetrol pays out 106.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Chesapeake Energy pays out 13.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chesapeake Energy has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecopetrol $37.83 billion N/A $34.77 billion $2.33 5.15 Chesapeake Energy $8.72 billion 1.34 $2.42 billion $16.84 5.31

This table compares Ecopetrol and Chesapeake Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Energy. Ecopetrol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.9% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ecopetrol and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecopetrol 14.58% 10.31% 3.75% Chesapeake Energy 27.74% 6.74% 4.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ecopetrol and Chesapeake Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecopetrol 2 4 0 0 1.67 Chesapeake Energy 0 4 5 0 2.56

Ecopetrol currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.41%. Chesapeake Energy has a consensus price target of $101.56, indicating a potential upside of 13.36%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than Ecopetrol.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats Ecopetrol on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services. As of December 31, 2022, the company had approximately 9,127 kilometers of crude oil and multi-purpose pipelines. It also produces and commercializes polypropylene resins and compounds, and masterbatches; and offers industrial service sales to customers and specialized management services. It has operations in Colombia, the United States, Asia, Central America and the Caribbean, Europe, and South America. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de Petróleos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana. As of December 31, 2023, the company owns a portfolio of onshore U.S. unconventional natural gas assets, including interests in approximately 5,000 natural gas wells. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

