Contrasting ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) & Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) and Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ANSYS and Xunlei’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS $2.27 billion 13.31 $500.41 million $5.73 60.59 Xunlei $364.91 million 0.26 $14.23 million $0.23 6.48

ANSYS has higher revenue and earnings than Xunlei. Xunlei is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANSYS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

92.4% of ANSYS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Xunlei shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of ANSYS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Xunlei shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ANSYS and Xunlei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS 22.05% 11.83% 8.77% Xunlei 3.90% 4.48% 3.04%

Volatility and Risk

ANSYS has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xunlei has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ANSYS and Xunlei, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS 2 6 1 0 1.89 Xunlei 0 0 0 0 N/A

ANSYS presently has a consensus target price of $322.75, suggesting a potential downside of 7.03%. Given ANSYS’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ANSYS is more favorable than Xunlei.

Summary

ANSYS beats Xunlei on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite. The company also offers electronics product suite that provides electromagnetic field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; Ansys High Frequency Structure Simulator product for radio frequency and microwave design; SCADE product suite, a solution for embedded software simulation, code production, and automated certification; fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; Ansys Fluent computational fluid dynamics software package; Ansys RedHawk-SC for electronic design automation; Ansys Optics software; and mission-simulation, modeling, testing, and analysis software. In addition, it offers Ansys Granta MI system for materials information management; Ansys Granta Selector technology for materials selection and graphical analysis; CES EduPack product, a set of teaching resources; Granta Materials Data for Simulation; Ansys Lumerical product, a photonics simulation software solution; safety-certified embedded software solutions; Discovery product family for use in the simulation of product design; academic product suite for research and teaching settings. ANSYS, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel. It also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, consume, and store digital media content; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games through online game website and mobile app; live video streaming and online advertising services; and cloud computing services and products, live streaming services, and other internet value-added services. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

