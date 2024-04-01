ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $129.00 at Morgan Stanley

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.35.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $127.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.67 and a 200-day moving average of $116.16. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $95.70 and a 52-week high of $128.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $3,075,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.