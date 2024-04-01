Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Trading Down 13.2%

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Free Report) fell 13.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 96,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 231,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Condor Resources Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.54 and a current ratio of 39.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Condor Resources Company Profile

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

