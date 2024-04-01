Concordium (CCD) Price Tops $0.0054 on Top Exchanges

Concordium (CCD) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Concordium has a market capitalization of $50.14 million and $601,898.67 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Concordium has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Concordium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,000,654,986 coins and its circulating supply is 9,296,622,864 coins. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concordium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concordium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Concordium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Concordium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.