Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Short Interest Up 27.8% in March

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the February 29th total of 845,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 206,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CODI. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Compass Diversified from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Diversified

In related news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 7,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $187,149.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,991,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,147,457.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 7,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $187,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,991,471 shares in the company, valued at $199,147,457.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,252.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 75,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,632. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 610,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 331.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 77,891 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CODI stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,185. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.72. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 5.13.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $566.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.07 million. Research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

