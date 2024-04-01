Comparing Sagaliam Acquisition (NASDAQ:SAGA) & Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Sagaliam Acquisition (NASDAQ:SAGA – Get Free Report) and Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Sagaliam Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Sagaliam Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sagaliam Acquisition and Trinity Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sagaliam Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Trinity Capital $181.85 million 3.75 $76.89 million $1.91 7.69

Volatility and Risk

Trinity Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Sagaliam Acquisition.

Sagaliam Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinity Capital has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sagaliam Acquisition and Trinity Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sagaliam Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Trinity Capital 0 1 5 0 2.83

Trinity Capital has a consensus target price of $15.58, suggesting a potential upside of 6.15%. Given Trinity Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trinity Capital is more favorable than Sagaliam Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Sagaliam Acquisition and Trinity Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sagaliam Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Trinity Capital 42.28% 16.86% 7.53%

Summary

Trinity Capital beats Sagaliam Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sagaliam Acquisition

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify target business in the telecommunications, media, and technology industries. Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc. is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

