Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,759 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 3.9% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.38. 12,077,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,142,248. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18. The company has a market cap of $168.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.68.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

