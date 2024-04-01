Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Lowered by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,144 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.3% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $39,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.68.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.05. 2,967,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,991,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

