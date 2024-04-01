Coinmetro Token Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. Coinmetro Token has a market capitalization of $194.45 million and approximately $1,300.58 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinmetro Token token can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00000925 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00007602 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00023328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00014699 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001713 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00014278 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,588.60 or 0.99857536 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.20 or 0.00139475 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Profile

Coinmetro Token (CRYPTO:XCM) is a token. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 328,591,099 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro.

Buying and Selling Coinmetro Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 328,591,099.07 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.64707997 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $485.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

