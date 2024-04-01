Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) was down 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $257.60 and last traded at $258.37. Approximately 3,877,818 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 14,835,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on COIN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.30.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 956.93 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $1,210,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at $7,462,698.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 33,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.91, for a total value of $5,571,628.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,148.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $1,210,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,698.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 759,107 shares of company stock worth $117,220,321. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,281,280 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,483,800,000 after buying an additional 408,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after purchasing an additional 511,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,989 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $158,083,000 after purchasing an additional 73,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $50,254,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 741.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,342,039 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $233,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.