Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Sells $390,000.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,851 shares in the company, valued at $58,461,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Emilie Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $91,203.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $193,965.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $193,725.00.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 4.9 %

Coinbase Global stock traded down $13.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $252.11. 9,987,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,937,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $283.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 956.93 and a beta of 3.41.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.30.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

