Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
