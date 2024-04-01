Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.78

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.78 and last traded at $32.78, with a volume of 292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average is $28.69.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

