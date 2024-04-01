Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Takes $221,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $86,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $128,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $133,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $180,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BBAG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.51. 11,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,869. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.25. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1584 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

