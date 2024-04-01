Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Sells 26,821 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,821 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707,884 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,697,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444,542 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,819,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,187 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,257,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,793,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,481,000 after buying an additional 1,260,804 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,086,482 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.