Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Sells 26,821 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,821 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707,884 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,697,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444,542 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,819,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,187 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,257,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,793,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,481,000 after buying an additional 1,260,804 shares during the period.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of GOVT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,086,482 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Consumer Sentiment Highest Since 2021, 3 Stocks Leading the Way
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- This Underrated Natural Gas Stock Could Rally Double-Digits Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.