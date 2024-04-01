Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF accounts for 0.7% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IFRA opened at $43.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

