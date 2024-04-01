Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Has $7.93 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 223.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,033 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 5.8% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.26. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2205 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.