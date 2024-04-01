Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF) Short Interest Down 19.6% in March

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the February 29th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Coast Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of ARDLF stock remained flat at C$0.40 on Monday. Coast Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.40.

About Coast Entertainment

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited engages in the investment, ownership, and operation of leisure and entertainment businesses in Australia. It operates theme park with 40 rides and attractions, as well as wildlife attractions under the Dreamworld and WhiteWater World in Coomera, Queensland; and the SkyPoint observation deck and climb in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

