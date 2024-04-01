Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF) Short Interest Down 19.6% in March

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the February 29th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Coast Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of ARDLF stock remained flat at C$0.40 on Monday. Coast Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.40.
About Coast Entertainment
