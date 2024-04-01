CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) CEO Sells $514,403.84 in Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 18,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $514,403.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,002 shares in the company, valued at $8,641,335.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.19. 471,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,118. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.03. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $28.39.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 157,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 47,762 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 72,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 301,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 179,461 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.