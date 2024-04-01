Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN-A) Director Buys $4,502,597.04 in Stock

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN-A – Get Free Report) Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Clearway Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CWEN-A traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.54. 237,476 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.01.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

About Clearway Energy

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.