CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price Down 10%

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) were down 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.85 and last traded at $19.08. Approximately 18,902,143 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 35,734,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLSK shares. TheStreet raised CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CleanSpark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.05.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $73.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $8,997,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,795,863 shares in the company, valued at $56,783,977.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $549,286.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 554,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,603,403.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,169,620 shares of company stock worth $24,963,509 over the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CleanSpark by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,048,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,775,000 after purchasing an additional 515,314 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in CleanSpark by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 19,268 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CleanSpark by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 37,571 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in CleanSpark by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 25,385 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 174,406 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

