Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $775.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $660.00 to $775.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $661.21.

Cintas stock opened at $687.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $624.64 and its 200-day moving average is $570.08. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $438.59 and a fifty-two week high of $704.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,509,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

