Cintas’ (CTAS) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTAS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.21.

Get Cintas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTAS

Cintas Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $6.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $680.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,784. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $624.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $570.08. Cintas has a 52 week low of $438.59 and a 52 week high of $704.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 33.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.