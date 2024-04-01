Cigna Investments Inc. New Takes $223,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFF. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 241.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

IFF opened at $85.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $97.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.76.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

