Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 64 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,474. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,474. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,647,967.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,840 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,869 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HCA opened at $333.53 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $334.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.33. The firm has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.47.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

