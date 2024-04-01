Cigna Investments Inc. New Raises Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ONEOK

ONEOK Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE OKE opened at $80.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.