Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 401 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,119 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in SEA were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,427 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SEA from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of SEA from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SEA from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

SEA Price Performance

Shares of SEA stock opened at $54.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 225.67 and a beta of 1.50. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $88.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.97.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

