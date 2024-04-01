Cigna Investments Inc. New Makes New Investment in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,974 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Open Text by 82.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Open Text by 125.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTEX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Open Text from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of OTEX opened at $38.83 on Monday. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $45.47. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.73.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.77%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

