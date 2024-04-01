Cigna Investments Inc. New Makes New Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $4,023,091.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,186,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $4,023,091.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,186,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,700,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,079,809 shares of company stock valued at $101,239,047. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE NET opened at $97.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

