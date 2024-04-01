Cigna Investments Inc. New Invests $217,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $80.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 127.32, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.90 and its 200-day moving average is $67.07. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 412.70%.

In other news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,180.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,408.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $65,192.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,983 shares of company stock worth $13,030,171 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

