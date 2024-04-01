Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $394,000 Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.5% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $196.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.67, for a total transaction of $1,604,275.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.67, for a total transaction of $1,604,275.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,018,939.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,159 shares of company stock worth $63,767,765 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

