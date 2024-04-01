Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys Shares of 1,238 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT stock opened at $263.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.36 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $128.67 and a twelve month high of $278.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.46 and a 200-day moving average of $200.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Spotify Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.36.

View Our Latest Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.