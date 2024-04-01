Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires New Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,479 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,058,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,322,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,119 shares of company stock worth $3,711,578. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $138.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.21 and a 200 day moving average of $130.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

