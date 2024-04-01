Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires New Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,246,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,243,000 after buying an additional 1,483,908 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 1.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,691,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,619,000 after purchasing an additional 331,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ventas by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,157,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,158,000 after purchasing an additional 201,327 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 37.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,602,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ventas by 3.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,575,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,897,000 after purchasing an additional 173,415 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTR opened at $44.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,636.21%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

