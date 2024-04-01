Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires 381 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Welltower were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

Welltower Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:WELL opened at $93.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.22. The company has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 146.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.08 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 381.25%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

