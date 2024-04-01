CIBC Raises BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target to $110.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at CIBC from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperformer” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DOOO. TheStreet downgraded shares of BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,904. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.20 and a 200-day moving average of $68.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.12. BRP has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $92.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in BRP by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of BRP by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

