Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Update

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the February 29th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $19.13. The company had a trading volume of 38,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,992. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chugai Pharmaceutical will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

