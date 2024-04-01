Chubb (NYSE:CB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $282.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.56.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $259.00. 76,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.39. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58. The firm has a market cap of $105.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Chubb by 426.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after buying an additional 13,059,385 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $957,756,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Chubb by 1,476.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Chubb by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,597,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,049,000 after purchasing an additional 718,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

