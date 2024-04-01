Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $3,250.00 at BTIG Research

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $2,750.00 to $3,250.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $2,650.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,566.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,906.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,640.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2,280.55. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,645.03 and a twelve month high of $3,023.98.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,071,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at $25,071,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,893 shares of company stock worth $20,827,447. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

