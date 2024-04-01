China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Down 15.6% in March

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,405,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the February 29th total of 1,665,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,080.8 days.

China Overseas Property Stock Performance

Shares of China Overseas Property stock remained flat at $0.77 during trading hours on Monday. China Overseas Property has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87.

Get China Overseas Property alerts:

About China Overseas Property

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Space Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.