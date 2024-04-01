China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Down 15.6% in March

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,405,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the February 29th total of 1,665,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,080.8 days.
China Overseas Property Stock Performance
Shares of China Overseas Property stock remained flat at $0.77 during trading hours on Monday. China Overseas Property has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87.
About China Overseas Property
