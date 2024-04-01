China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Update

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,801,900 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the February 29th total of 3,181,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Literature Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHLLF remained flat at $3.25 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. China Literature has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $3.25.
China Literature Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China Literature
- What is a Dividend King?
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for China Literature Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Literature and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.