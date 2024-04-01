China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.70

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.70 and last traded at C$8.67, with a volume of 2230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.64.
China Gold International Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$97.10 million for the quarter. China Gold International Resources had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 6.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 6.2699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About China Gold International Resources
China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.
