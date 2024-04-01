China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

China Automotive Systems Price Performance

Shares of CAAS opened at $3.55 on Friday. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $107.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $159.16 million during the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the third quarter worth about $191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in China Automotive Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in China Automotive Systems by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 191,215 shares during the period. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

