China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
China Automotive Systems Price Performance
Shares of CAAS opened at $3.55 on Friday. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $107.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41.
China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $159.16 million during the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 11.06%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
China Automotive Systems Company Profile
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Automotive Systems
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.