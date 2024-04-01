Chico Wealth RIA Sells 5,174 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Chico Wealth RIA lowered its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 807,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 24.1% of Chico Wealth RIA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $23,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 43,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

DFAI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.12. The company had a trading volume of 119,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,609. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.74. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

