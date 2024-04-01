Chico Wealth RIA Purchases New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.7% of Chico Wealth RIA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 9,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 24,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.70. 4,021,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,584,938. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $208.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.73.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.