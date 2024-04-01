Chico Wealth RIA Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Chico Wealth RIA bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Caterpillar makes up 0.3% of Chico Wealth RIA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,370,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CAT traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $366.24. 333,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $367.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

