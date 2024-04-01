Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the February 29th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Central Japan Railway Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Central Japan Railway stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $12.42. 37,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,941. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $12.25. Central Japan Railway has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Japan Railway will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

