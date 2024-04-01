CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN decreased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,301 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.73.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CNP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,361. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average is $27.94.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.